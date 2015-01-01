Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite the importance of medication adherence in treatment effectiveness, little is known about the association between medication non-adherence and self-inflicted violence behaviors. We aimed to assess whether medication non-adherence increased the risk of self-inflicted violence behaviors among schizophrenics in communities (hypothesis 1) and whether the dose-response relationship existed (hypothesis 2).



METHODS: This 12-year cohort study in western China recruited 292,667 community-dwelling schizophrenics. The proportion of regular medication (PRM) was calculated by dividing the time of "regular adherence" by the total time of antipsychotic treatment during follow-up period as an indicator of medication adherence. For hypothesis 1, medication adherence was designated as a binary variable with a threshold of 0.8 (PRM); for hypothesis 2, medication adherence was specified as five-category and continuous variables, respectively. Inverse probability weighting and mixed effects Cox proportional hazards models were conducted for confounders control and survival analyses.



RESULTS: One hundred eighty-five thousand eight hundred participants were eligible for the final analyses, with a mean age of 47.49 years (SD 14.55 years), of whom 53.6% were female. For hypothesis 1, the medication non-adherence group (PRM < 0.8) had a lower risk of suicide (HR, 0.527, 95% CI, 0.447-0.620), an increased risk of NSSI (HR, 1.229, 95% CI, 1.088-1.388), and non-significant risk of attempted suicide compared with adherence group (PRM ≥ 0.8). For hypothesis 2, the lowest medication adherence (PRM < 0.2) was associated with increased risks of suicide attempt (HR, 1.614, 95% CI, 1.412-1.845), NSSI (HR, 1.873, 95% CI, 1.649-2.126), and a decreased risk of suicide (HR, 0.593, 95% CI, 0.490-0.719). The other non-adherence groups had lower risks for all three self-inflicted violence behaviors. The associations between medication adherence in continuous-variable and three outcomes were consistent with the categorical medication adherence results.



CONCLUSIONS: Almost no medication taken as prescribed was associated with an increased risk of suicide attempt and NSSI. However, medication adherence did not appear to prevent completed suicide. Besides, patients with moderate adherence had a lower incidence of suicide attempt and NSSI. These findings highlight the need for a more detailed portrayal of medication adherence and the need to be vigilant for suicide intent in schizophrenics with good medication adherence who may be overlooked previously.

