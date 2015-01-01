Abstract

Knowledge of the long-term consequences of child sexual abuse (CSA) is crucial to further develop preventive strategies and treatment programs. The aim of this study is to investigate attachment and mentalizing ability in people who have experienced CSA. Attachment style, measured with the Experiences in Close Relationships-Relationship Structures Questionnaire (ECR-RS), and mentalization, measured with the Reflective Functioning Questionnaire (RFQ), were examined through a quantitative questionnaire survey in a sample of 49 individuals who had experienced CSA, and a control group of 612 with no history of CSA. The CSA group was, to a greater extent, identified with insecure attachment style. In addition, participants with insecure attachment were more likely to use hypomentalizing compared to individuals identified with a secure attachment. No significant association was found between attachment style and the relationship between the victim and the offender or the length of traumatic episodes.

