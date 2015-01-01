Abstract

BACKGROUND: Limited studies have focused on recent trends in Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) youth suicide. This study aimed to evaluate epidemiological trends in AAPI youth suicide and reports of depressive symptoms among Asian and Pacific Islander youth in the USA.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study analyzed mortality data from the Centers for Disease Control Wide-Ranging Online Data for Epidemiologic Research (CDC WONDER) and reports of depressive symptoms from the Youth Risk Behaviour Surveillance System (YRBSS). Data from 1999 to 2021 were analyzed for suicide rates and methods used among AAPI youth aged 5-24 years. YRBSS data from 1991 to 2021 were analyzed for depressive symptoms reported by Asian American (AA) 9th-12th graders.



RESULTS: From 1999 to 2021, 4747 AAPI youth died by suicide in the USA. Rates of suicide doubled from 3.6 to 7.1 per 100,000 during 1999-2021, with an increasing trend observed from 2014 onwards. The most common methods of suicide deaths in this population were suffocation, firearms and poisoning. Rates of suicide were higher among AA males than females, although more AA females reported depressive symptoms, including suicidal planning and attempts.



CONCLUSION: This study shows a concerning increase in suicide rates among AAPI youth over 1999-2021. Suffocation, firearms and poisoning were the most common methods used. While more AAPI males died by suicide, AA females reported higher rates of depressive symptoms. These findings highlight the urgent need for targeted prevention strategies and clinical interventions for this vulnerable population. The study also emphasizes the importance of addressing mental health stigma to improve reporting and support for Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) youth.

Language: en