Abstract

BACKGROUND: Paracetamol overdose is the most common cause of acute liver failure in the United States. Administration of acetylcysteine is the standard of care for this intoxication. Laboratory values and clinical criteria are used to guide treatment duration, but decision-making is nuanced and often complex and difficult. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the effect of the introduction of a medical toxicology service on the rate of errors in the management of paracetamol overdose.



METHODS: This was a single center, retrospective, cohort evaluation. Patients with suspected paracetamol overdose were divided into two groups: those attending in the 1 year period before and those in the 1 year after the introduction of the medical toxicology service. The primary outcome was the frequency of deviations from the established management of paracetamol intoxication, using international guidelines as a reference.



RESULTS: Fifty-four patients were eligible for the study (20 pre-toxicology-service, 34 post-toxicology-service). The frequency of incorrect therapeutic decisions was significantly lower in the post-toxicology service implementation versus the pre-implementation group (P = 0.005).



DISCUSSION: Our study suggests that a medical toxicology service reduces the incidence of management errors, including the number of missed acetylcysteine doses in patients with paracetamol overdose. The limitations include the retrospective study design and that the study was conducted at a single center, which may limit generalizability.



CONCLUSIONS: The implementation of a medical toxicology service was associated with a decrease in the number of errors in the management of paracetamol overdose.

Language: en