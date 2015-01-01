Abstract

Background The surge in electric scooter (e-scooter) adoption in 2019 fueled by sharing platforms has raised safety concerns, leading to an increased incidence of e-scooter-related injuries. Despite regulatory efforts, there has been a notable rise in accidents, prompting a comprehensive investigation. This study conducted at the Republican Vilnius University Hospital (RVUH), a level 1 trauma center, is one of the first in the Baltic States aiming to analyze the causes, severity, and frequency of e-scooter injuries from 2018 to 2021. This research addresses a critical gap in understanding e-scooter safety in the Baltic States, providing valuable insights for informed policy and preventive measures.



METHODology This retrospective study analyzed e-scooter-related injuries in Vilnius, Lithuania, from April to September during 2018-2021. Data from the RVUH emergency department were examined. Using keywords such as "scooter" and "electric," relevant cases were extracted from the RVUH electronic health system. Included were individuals, both riders and pedestrians, with clear e-scooter involvement, excluding duplicates, those under 18, and users of other types of scooters. Extracted medical records provided data on demographics, injury specifics, helmet use, alcohol consumption, and more. Trauma severity was assessed through the New Injury Severity Score (NISS) and Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS). Statistical analysis utilized GraphPad Prism software and Excel, adhering to ethical guidelines with RVUH Bioethics Committee approval.



RESULTS Over four years, 1,036 e-scooter-related injuries at RVUH revealed a gender-based shift, with males sustaining more injuries. The introduction of rentals in 2019 triggered a 334% surge in injuries compared to 2018. Despite an annual 208% increase from 2018 to 2021, 2021 saw a 710.93% rise. Trauma severity remained consistent, with AIS scores 1 and 2 being prevalent. Non-helmet wearers constituted 97.97%, and soft tissue damage was predominant. Ownership patterns shifted toward rentals (81.15%), reflecting the popularity of sharing platforms. Alcohol influence showed no significant change, but intoxicated patients had a higher surgery rate during four years. Mechanism analysis highlighted tripping as the primary cause. Injury characteristics revealed fractures in 34.56% of cases, primarily affecting upper limbs (53.35%). Soft tissue trauma was prominent (65.44%), with lower limbs being significantly impacted.



CONCLUSIONS The surge in e-scooter injuries demands urgent preventive action. While most injuries are mild, a significant proportion is moderate to severe, even fatal. Inadequate education, lax enforcement, and uneven infrastructure contribute to the risk. Urgent measures, including road maintenance, speed reduction, and mandatory helmet use, are crucial. Clarity in government directives for designated e-scooter areas is vital. Further research is needed to understand the broader impact of informed policymaking and safer urban mobility. Expanding research to other Lithuanian regions would enhance the current study.

