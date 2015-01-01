|
Patel P, Bhattacharyya K, Singh M, Jha RP, Dhamnetiya D, Shri N. Indian J. Psychiatry 2024; 66(2): 148-156.
(Copyright © 2024, Medknow Publications)
38523760
BACKGROUND: Depression is a major public health concern among Indian adolescents. Pre- and post-natal depression can often alter fetal development and have negative consequences on the physical and mental health of the mother. This paper aims to draw attention to the prevalence of depression and its correlates among currently married, ever-pregnant adolescents from two Indian States, i.e. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Adolescent mothers; adolescent pregnancy; depression; India; mental health