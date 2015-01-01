Abstract

BACKGROUND: Treatment of depressive episodes in young patients is challenging owing to several reasons such as poor diagnostic stability and atypical presentation. Evidence regarding treating such patients with antidepressants such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) is not clear.



METHODS: Fifty patients aged 10-24 years diagnosed with depressive episodes and drug-free for at least 3 months were rated on Beck's Depression Inventory (BDI), The Mood Disorder Questionnaire (MDQ), and Beck Scale for Suicidal Ideation (BSS). The scores of BSS and BDI were compared across four timeframes (weeks 0, 2, 4, and 6) for MDQ-positive and negative patients by using the generalized estimating equations model.



RESULTS: Patients who were MDQ-positive (11 patients) tended to score higher on BDI (at weeks 2 and 4) and BSS (at weeks 2, 4, and 6) as compared to MDQ-negative patients (39 patients). After being started on SSRI, MDQ-positive patients showed a poorer response as compared to the other group. The small sample size and short follow-up duration were the major limitations.



CONCLUSIONS: Close clinical monitoring with regular follow-up during antidepressant initiation is recommended to reduce the risk of suicidality.

Language: en