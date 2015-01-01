|
Conrad SM, Webb M, Affleck K, Hood E, Kemp K. J. Forensic Psychol. Res. Pract. 2024; 24(1): 48-65.
38525195
Abstract
Court-involved youth living in the community represent a vulnerable, yet understudied, group that is at risk for a variety of concerning outcomes including increased suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). Additionally, sleep disruption, which has been associated with an increase in impulsive decision making, appears to be disproportionately high in this population. However, little is known about any connection between poor sleep and increased suicide risk and NSSI in a group of youth. This study explores the associations between sleep disruption, suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and NSSI in a sample of court-involved youth in the community referred for mental health evaluation at a court based mental health clinic.
Court-involved youth; non-suicidal self-injury; sleep; suicide