Gracia-Lanchares S, Garrido-Hernansaiz H, Bueno-Guerra N, Rodríguez-Rey R. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/JOM.0000000000003104

38527186

OBJECTIVE: To assess the psychological impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the police and armed forces.

METHODS: Participants (N = 242) completed an online survey that assessed post-traumatic stress symptoms (PTSS), burnout, emotional suppression, and labour and sociodemographic variables. Mean difference, correlation, and stepwise linear regression tests were performed.

RESULTS: One-third of participants showed severe PTSS, linked to patrolling duties, very frequent contact with other people, fear of contagion, perceived pandemic severity, living with at-risk people, taking a COVID-19 test, working more than normal, suffering an assault, having little vacation, and having to distance from loved ones. PTSS also correlated with the burnout dimensions and emotional suppression. Three-quarters had not received any support from their workplace.

CONCLUSIONS: Effective interventions to optimise these professionals' personal, social, and working conditions are needed.


