Abstract

Military veterans experience higher rates of suicidal ideation compared to nonveteran populations. Importantly, suicidal ideation often precedes and predicts fatal and nonfatal suicide attempts, and thus it is critical to better understand factors that increase risk for suicidal ideation to inform suicide prevention efforts in this population. One key predictor of suicidal ideation is exposure to traumatic experiences and their sequelae, particularly posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS). However, little work has explored how deficits in well-being contribute to this association among veterans. We tested two aspects of well-being-meaning in life and gratitude-as potential mechanisms underlying the pathway from PTSS to suicidal ideation among 7,388 men and women veterans who recently separated from service. A parallel mediation analysis revealed significant paths from more severe PTSS to more frequent suicidal ideation through diminished meaning in life, B = 0.005, SE = 0.001, 95% CI [0.004, 0.007], and gratitude, B = 0.001, SE = 0.001, 95% CI [< 0.001, 0.002]. Gender differences were also observed. Although the results related to meaning in life appeared to replicate across gender, pathways involving gratitude differed among men and women. Overall, our findings suggest that helping veterans build meaning and appreciation in everyday life may be a proactive and holistic approach to suicide prevention.

Language: en