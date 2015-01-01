SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Redelmeier DA, Staples JA. JAMA Intern. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jamainternmed.2023.5234

38526467

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon temporarily obscures the sun and casts a dark shadow across the earth. This astronomical spectacle has been described for more than 3 millennia and can be predicted with high precision. Eclipse-related solar retinopathy (vision loss from staring at the sun) is an established medical complication; however, other medical outcomes have received little attention ...


