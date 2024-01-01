SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

JBMR Plus 2024; 8(4): ziae040.

10.1093/jbmrpl/ziae040

38523664

PMC10958766

Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.1093/jbmrpl/ziad020.].

This is a correction to: Apichat Asavamongkolkul, Nath Adulkasem, Pojchong Chotiyarnwong, Ekasame Vanitcharoenkul, Chandhanarat Chandhanayingyong, Panai Laohaprasitiporn, Krabkaew Soparat, Aasis Unnanuntana, Prevalence of osteoporosis, sarcopenia, and high falls risk in healthy community-dwelling Thai older adults: a nationwide cross-sectional study, JBMR Plus, Volume 8, Issue 2, February 2024, ziad020, https://doi.org/10.1093/jbmrpl/ziad020

In the originally published version of this manuscript the graphical abstract was inadvertently omitted. It has now been added to the paper.

