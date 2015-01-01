Abstract

BACKGROUND: Improving our understanding of the situations and biomechanics that result in an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in basketball players may support the design of more effective programs to mitigate the risk of injury.



PURPOSE: To (1) describe the mechanisms, situational patterns, and gross biomechanics (kinematics) of ACL injuries in professional basketball matches using video analysis and (2) document the distribution of ACL injuries according to player position, phase of the match, and location on the court. STUDY DESIGN: Case series; Level of evidence, 4.



METHODS: A total of 38 ACL injuries in professional male European basketball leagues from the 2013-2014 to 2019-2020 seasons were identified. There were 36 (95%) injury videos analyzed for injury mechanisms and situational patterns, while biomechanical analysis was possible in 32 cases. Overall, 3 independent reviewers evaluated each video. Data according to player position (n = 38), phase of the match (n = 38), and location on the court (n = 36) were evaluated.



RESULTS: More injuries occurred while attacking (n = 25 [69%]) than defending (n = 11 [31%]). There was 1 (3%) direct contact injury, 21 (58%) indirect contact injuries, and 14 (39%) noncontact injuries. Most injuries (83%) occurred during 3 main situations: offensive cut (n = 17 [47%]), landing from a jump (n = 8 [22%]), and defensive cut (n = 5 [14%]). Injuries generally involved knee flexion (with minimal hip/trunk flexion and reduced plantarflexion) in the sagittal plane and knee valgus loading in most cases (75%). A similar number of injuries occurred during the first (53%) and second (47%) halves of the match, with a higher prevalence in the second (37%) and fourth (34%) quarters. Half of the injuries occurred during the first 10 minutes of effective playing time. More injuries occurred in guards (58%), and 73% of all injuries occurred in the scoring zone.



CONCLUSION: Indirect contact was the main injury mechanism found in male professional basketball players. The offensive cut was the most common situational pattern. Biomechanical analysis confirmed a multiplanar mechanism, with knee loading in the sagittal plane accompanied by dynamic valgus. More injuries occurred in the first 10 minutes of a player's effective playing time, within the scoring zone, and among guards.

