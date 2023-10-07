Abstract

On October 7, 2023, Israel experienced the worst terror attack in its history - 1,200 people were killed, 239 people were taken hostage, and 1,455 people were wounded. This mass-casualty event (MCE) was more specifically a mega terrorist attack. Due to the overwhelming number of victims who arrived at the two closest hospitals, it became necessary to implement secondary transfers to centers in other areas of the country. Historically, secondary transfer has been implemented in MCEs but usually for the transfer of critical patients from a Level 2 or Level 3 Trauma Center to a Level 1 Center. Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's National Emergency Pre-Hospital Medical Organization, is designated by the Health Ministry as the incident command at any MCE. On October 7, in addition to the primary transport of victims by ambulance to hospitals throughout Israel, they secondarily transported patients from the two closest hospitals - the Soroka Medical Center (SMC; Level 1 Trauma Center) in Beersheba and the Barzilai Medical Center (BMC; Level 2 Trauma Center) in Ashkelon. Secondary transport began five hours after the event started and continued for approximately 12 hours. During this time, the terrorist infiltration was still on-going. Soroka received 650 victims and secondarily transferred 26, including five in Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances. Barzilai received 372 and secondarily transferred 38. These coordinated secondary transfers helped relieve the overwhelmed primary hospitals and are an essential component of any MCE strategy.

Language: en