Abstract

PURPOSE Active shooter incidents have risen considerably in recent years, elevating public and law enforcement focus on improving response to these incidents. The contemporary policy for reacting to an active shooter event is for the officers who first arrive on the scene to move quickly to engage and neutralize a shooter, prioritizing victim safety and minimizing loss of life. This study provides a preliminary understanding of the police view regarding their role in active shooter events and their experiences with active shooter training.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH We conducted a survey of 413 sworn personnel across three US cities. Analyses examine differences in officers' training experiences across the agencies and predictors of a sense of duty to prioritize victims' lives over that of officers.



FINDINGS Officers' training experiences differed by agency, yet most officers supported a duty to sacrifice their lives to prioritize victims' safety during active shooter incidents. Officers with more years of experience have lower odds of supporting a duty to sacrifice their lives to save victims during an active shooter situation relative to less experienced officers. Respondents who recall officer safety among the top three most memorable topics from their recent active shooter training also have lower odds of supporting a duty to sacrifice.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The authors add knowledge about police officers' experiences with active shooter training and officers' opinions about their role in responding to active shooter incidents. We discuss implications of the findings relative to police culture and training and suggest directions for future research.

Language: en