Abstract

As the introduction of DX technology is included in buildings, it is expected that in the future it will lead to interface with other systems such as BCP, security, and indoor environment, as well as improved control over energy conservation and comfort control for air-conditioning equipment. We believe that the importance of positioning technology will increase. Based on the above background, in this research, we conducted a proof of concept to confirm the possibility of individual position mapping technology using multi-person image data.For human detection error evaluation, the tracking loss was 4.2%. Continuous measurement is necessary to continue tracking with higher accuracy.In the evaluation of automatic mapping, the greater the measurement distance, the larger the error. When the measurement range exceeded 150 m2, the maximum and average errors increased significantly. The maximum error in the range of 150m2 was about 1.4m, and the results left us with a problem in terms of human detection accuracy for each seat.



In the future, we will work on improving the accuracy of the system by considering improvements to the server capacity, the placement of multiple cameras, and the improvement of machine learning methods.

