Abstract

Road users (drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and Animals) are exposed to hazardous events during their commute. With 23 % of global fatalities among pedestrians, their safety continues to be a principal interest for policymakers worldwide. Owing to limited budgets available, there is a growing emphasis on data-driven stochastic models to decide on policies. However, statistical models have limitations due to crash data having redundant features, inherent heterogeneity, and unobserved characteristics. The random parameter model framework addresses the unobserved heterogeneity, but redundant features and inherent heterogeneity among the data's characteristics still compute the biased estimates. This is further complicated if the data has spatiotemporal attributes. To address this, we developed two visual hazardous (VH) models: (i) addresses the unobserved heterogeneity in the data, and (ii) addresses the dimensionality, inherent heterogeneity among the characteristics and unobserved heterogeneity in the collected data after spatiotemporal pattern identification. The feature selection model reduces the dimensionality, whereas latent class clustering classifies the data into maximum heterogeneity between classes. This integration reduces bias in the estimates. As a use-case, pedestrian crosswalk crashes for a decade (2009-2018) in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu extracted from the Road Accident Database Management System (RADMS) was used to understand model performance. This data comprises the crash location, road, vehicle, driver, pedestrian, and environment details.



RESULTS show that visual hazardous model 2 allows for generating crash scenarios with five homogeneous sub-classes and the magnitude with marginal effects of contributing factors impacting it. For example, pedestrians during their crosswalks are likely to sustain 82% more chance of fatal/grievous injuries on expressways (posted speed limit: 100 km per hour) in annual hazardous zone locations. Working pedestrian age group (25-64 years), an older pedestrian (>64 years), the pedestrian position on a pedestrian crossing and not in the centre of the road, pedestrian action: walking along the edge of the road, multiple lanes, two lanes, paved shoulder, straight and flat road, motorcycle, bus, truck, medium-duty vehicle, illegal driver (<=17 years), going ahead/ overtaking, high speed, expressways, and rural region were statistically significant (positively) contributing to the fatal/grievous injury pedestrian crashes during their crosswalk. This technique serves as a structure for engineers, researchers, and policymakers to formulate effective countermeasures that enhance road safety.

