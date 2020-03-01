Abstract

BACKGROUND: The use of telehealth treatment of alcohol use disorder (AUD) has increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is unclear which patients are using telehealth and how telehealth visits are associated with treatment duration. This study examined characteristics associated with telehealth use among Veterans Health Administration patients receiving AUD treatment.



METHODS: Using a national retrospective cohort study, we examined data from March 01, 2020 to February 28, 2021 to: First, identify patient characteristics associated with (a) any telehealth versus only in-person care for AUD treatment, and (b) video (≥1 video visit) versus only telephone visits for AUD treatment (≥1 telephone visit, no video) among any telehealth users. This analysis used mixed-effects logistic regression models to adjust for potential correlation across patients treated at the same facility. Second, we assessed whether visit modality was associated with the amount of AUD treatment received (number of AUD psychotherapy visits or medication coverage days). This analysis used mixed-effects negative binomial regression models.



RESULTS: Among 138,619 patients who received AUD treatment, 52.8% had ≥1 video visit, 38.1% had ≥1 telephone but no video visits, and 9.1% had only in-person visits. In the regression analyses, patients who were male or had an opioid or stimulant use disorder (compared to having no non-AUD substance use disorder) were less likely to receive any telehealth-delivered AUD treatment compared to only in-person AUD treatment. Among patients who received any telehealth-delivered AUD treatment, those who were ≥45 years old (compared to 18-29 years old), Black (compared to White), diagnosed with a cannabis or stimulant use disorder, or diagnosed with a serious mental illness were less likely to receive a video visit than only telephone visits. Receiving any AUD telehealth was associated with receiving more psychotherapy visits and medication coverage days than only in-person care.



CONCLUSIONS: Telehealth, a common modality for AUD treatment, supported a greater number of psychotherapy visits and a longer duration of medication treatment for AUD. However, some groups were less likely to receive any video telehealth than telephone visits, suggesting that multiple treatment modalities should remain available to ensure treatment access.

