Citation
DePhillipo NN, Aman ZS, Dekker TJ. Annals of joint 2023; 8: e31.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023)
DOI
PMID
38529238
PMCID
Abstract
The posterolateral corner (PLC) of the knee is made up of three main static stabilizing structures: the fibular collateral ligament (FCL), the popliteus tendon, and the popliteofibular ligament (PFL) (1). In addition, there are multiple structures that provide dynamic and secondary stabilization to the lateral side of the knee, including the distal attachments of the biceps femoris muscle, the iliotibial band, the anterolateral ligament (ALL), posterior horn of lateral meniscus, and the popliteomeniscal fascicles. Once referred to as the "dark side of the knee", researchers and clinicians have made giant advancements over the past two decades in understanding the anatomy, biomechanics, and clinical characteristics of PLC injuries in order to better serve patients (2-4). A common trend reported in the literature is that isolated PLC injuries are extremely rare and typically do not occur without concomitant anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) or posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injuries, resulting in multi-ligament knee categorization and treatment (often complex surgery) (3).
Language: en
Keywords
|
anterolateral ligament (ALL); Complex knee; Jiu-Jitsu; knee magnetic resonance image (knee MRI); musculoskeletal imaging