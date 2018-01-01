Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The clinical characteristics of hospitalized children with acute poisoning were analyzed to provide a reference for preventing poisoning and seeking effective prevention and treatment.



METHODS: The clinical data of 112 children with acute poisoning admitted to Qilu Hospital of Shandong University from January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2021, were collected and analyzed from different perspectives.



RESULTS: The majority of acute poisoning cases that occurred in children were in early childhood and preschool age (89 cases, accounting for 79.4%). The most common types of poisoning were pesticide poisoning and drug poisoning, and the main ways of poisoning were accidental administration via the digestive tract and accidental ingestion. Poisoning occurred slightly more in spring and summer all year round, and most children had a good prognosis after timely treatment.



CONCLUSION: Acute poisoning often occurs in children. Parental education and intensified child supervision are needed to prevent the incidence of unintentional poisoning.

Language: en