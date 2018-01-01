|
Zhang H, Huo Q, Jing R, Dong M. BMC Pediatr. 2024; 24(1): e212.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38528509
OBJECTIVE: The clinical characteristics of hospitalized children with acute poisoning were analyzed to provide a reference for preventing poisoning and seeking effective prevention and treatment.
Language: en
*Drug-Related Side Effects and Adverse Reactions; *Poisoning/diagnosis/epidemiology/therapy; Acute poisoning; Child; Child, Hospitalized; Child, Preschool; Clinical analysis; Hospitalization; Hospitalized children; Humans; Infant; Retrospective Studies; Treatment; Type of poisoning; Universities