SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang H, Huo Q, Jing R, Dong M. BMC Pediatr. 2024; 24(1): e212.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12887-024-04697-z

PMID

38528509

PMCID

PMC10962155

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The clinical characteristics of hospitalized children with acute poisoning were analyzed to provide a reference for preventing poisoning and seeking effective prevention and treatment.

METHODS: The clinical data of 112 children with acute poisoning admitted to Qilu Hospital of Shandong University from January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2021, were collected and analyzed from different perspectives.

RESULTS: The majority of acute poisoning cases that occurred in children were in early childhood and preschool age (89 cases, accounting for 79.4%). The most common types of poisoning were pesticide poisoning and drug poisoning, and the main ways of poisoning were accidental administration via the digestive tract and accidental ingestion. Poisoning occurred slightly more in spring and summer all year round, and most children had a good prognosis after timely treatment.

CONCLUSION: Acute poisoning often occurs in children. Parental education and intensified child supervision are needed to prevent the incidence of unintentional poisoning.


Language: en

Keywords

*Drug-Related Side Effects and Adverse Reactions; *Poisoning/diagnosis/epidemiology/therapy; Acute poisoning; Child; Child, Hospitalized; Child, Preschool; Clinical analysis; Hospitalization; Hospitalized children; Humans; Infant; Retrospective Studies; Treatment; Type of poisoning; Universities

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print