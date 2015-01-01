|
Kasujja M, Omara S, Senkungu N, Ndibuuza S, Kirabira J, Ibe U, Barankunda L. BMC Womens Health 2024; 24(1): e195.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38528557
INTRODUCTION: This study aimed to investigate the prevalence, severity, and factors associated with antenatal depression among women receiving antenatal care at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital (MRRH) in Uganda. Antenatal depression is a critical concern for maternal and child well-being, as it is associated with adverse outcomes such as preterm birth, abortion, low birth weight, and impaired maternal-infant bonding. Despite several international guidelines recommending routine screening for antenatal depression, local Ugandan guidelines often overlook this essential aspect of maternal care.
*Abortion, Spontaneous; *Pre-Eclampsia; *Pregnancy Complications/epidemiology/psychology; *Premature Birth; Adult; Antenatal; Child; Cross-Sectional Studies; Depression; Depression during pregnancy; Depression/epidemiology/complications; Female; Hospitals; Humans; Infant, Newborn; Pregnancy; Pregnancy, Unplanned; Prenatal; Prenatal Care/psychology; Prevalence; Risk Factors; Young Adult