Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study aimed to investigate the prevalence, severity, and factors associated with antenatal depression among women receiving antenatal care at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital (MRRH) in Uganda. Antenatal depression is a critical concern for maternal and child well-being, as it is associated with adverse outcomes such as preterm birth, abortion, low birth weight, and impaired maternal-infant bonding. Despite several international guidelines recommending routine screening for antenatal depression, local Ugandan guidelines often overlook this essential aspect of maternal care.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study involving 353 pregnant women utilized the Patient Health Questionnaire 9 (PHQ-9) to assess antenatal depression. Participants were categorized as having antenatal depression if their total PHQ-9 score was ≥ 5 and met the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fourth Edition (DSM-IV) criteria for either major or minor depression. Psychosocial demographic and obstetric characteristics were recorded. Logistic regression analysis identified factors linked to antenatal depression.



RESULTS: The burden of antenatal depression was notably high, affecting 37.68% of the participants. Among those with antenatal depression, the majority exhibited mild symptoms 94 (70.68%). The significant factors associated with antenatal depression, revealed by multivariate analysis, included younger age (≤ 20 years), older age (≥ 35 years), history of domestic violence, alcohol use, gestational age, history of abortion, history of preeclampsia, and unplanned pregnancies.



CONCLUSION: This study revealed a significantly high prevalence of antenatal depression, emphasizing its public health importance. Most cases were classified as mild, emphasizing the importance of timely interventions to prevent escalation. The identified risk factors included age, history of domestic violence, alcohol use, first-trimester pregnancy, abortion history, previous preeclampsia, and unplanned pregnancy.

