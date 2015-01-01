Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To explore the relationship between physical activity over a 10-year period and current symptoms of insomnia, daytime sleepiness and estimated sleep duration in adults aged 39-67.



DESIGN: Population-based, multicentre cohort study. SETTING: 21 centres in nine European countries.



METHODS: Included were 4339 participants in the third follow-up to the European Community Respiratory Health Survey (ECRHS III), who answered questions on physical activity at baseline (ECRHS II) and questions on physical activity, insomnia symptoms, sleep duration and daytime sleepiness at 10-year follow-up (ECRHS III). Participants who reported that they exercised with a frequency of at least two or more times a week, for 1 hour/week or more, were classified as being physically active. Changes in activity status were categorised into four groups: persistently non-active; became inactive; became active; and persistently active. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Insomnia, sleep time and daytime sleepiness in relation to physical activity.



RESULTS: Altogether, 37% of participants were persistently non-active, 25% were persistently active, 20% became inactive and 18% became active from baseline to follow-up. Participants who were persistently active were less likely to report difficulties initiating sleep (OR 0.60, 95% CI 0.45-0.78), a short sleep duration of ≤6 hours/night (OR 0.71, 95% CI 0.59-0.85) and a long sleep of ≥9 hours/night (OR 0.53, 95% CI 0.33-0.84) than persistently non-active subjects after adjusting for age, sex, body mass index, smoking history and study centre. Daytime sleepiness and difficulties maintaining sleep were not related to physical activity status.



CONCLUSION: Physically active people have a lower risk of some insomnia symptoms and extreme sleep durations, both long and short.

