BACKGROUND: Exposure to violence has severe and lasting effects on development. Despite the body of research examining childhood exposures to violence and victimization, developmental outcomes during early adolescence are poorly understood.



OBJECTIVE: To synthesize existing research on the effects of violence exposure on early adolescent development (youth 9-14 years old) and highlight areas for future research.



METHOD: We conducted a systematic search of PubMed, CINAHL, Web of Science, Scopus, and EMBASE for articles published between 2012 and 2023. Included articles focused on violence exposure related to experiencing or observing community violence, witnessing domestic violence and/or being the victim of chronic physical abuse.



RESULTS: Twenty-eight articles spanning four developmental domains were included: behavioral, biological, neurological, and social development. Behaviorally, violence exposure posed significant effects on both internalizing and externalizing symptoms. Biologically, violence exposure was strongly associated with advanced epigenetic age, accelerated puberty, and insomnia. Neurologically, violence exposure had significant associations with both structural and functional differences in the developing brain. Socially, violence exposure was related to poor school engagement, peer aggression, and low social support.



CONCLUSION: This systematic review highlights varying effects of violence exposure on early adolescent development. The gaps presented should be addressed and implemented into clinical practice via evidence-based policies and procedures to ensure successful transition to adulthood.

