Citation
Pichlmeier S, Streb J, Rösel FA, Dobler H, Dudeck M, Fritz M. Compr. Psychiatry 2024; 132: e152475.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38531178
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Impairments in executive functions have been found to influence violent behavior. Executive functions are crucial in the treatment of patients with substance use disorders because substance use generally impairs cognitive processes and is therefore detrimental for executive functions thereby reducing control of behavior and thus of consumption impulses. We studied correlations between subjective, i.e. self-report, and objective, i.e. behavior-based, assessment of executive functions and the predictive validity of these measures for aggression in patients with substance use disorder.
Language: en
Keywords
Aggression; Cognitive impairment; Measurement; Metacognition; Substance use disorder; Violence