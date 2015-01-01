Abstract

As the awareness on violent deaths from guns, drugs, and suicides emerges as a public health crisis in the United States, attempts to prevent injury and mortality through nursing research are critical. The National Violent Death Reporting System provides public health surveillance of US violent deaths; however, understanding the National Violent Death Reporting System's research utility is limited. The purpose of our rapid review of the 2019-2023 literature was to understand to what extent artificial intelligence methods are being used with the National Violent Death Reporting System. We identified 16 National Violent Death Reporting System artificial intelligence studies, with more than half published after 2020. The text-rich content of National Violent Death Reporting System enabled researchers to center their artificial intelligence approaches mostly on natural language processing (50%) or natural language processing and machine learning (37%). Significant heterogeneity in approaches, techniques, and processes was noted across the studies, with critical methods information often lacking. The aims and focus of National Violent Death Reporting System studies were homogeneous and mostly examined suicide among nurses and older adults. Our findings suggested that artificial intelligence is a promising approach to the National Violent Death Reporting System data with significant untapped potential in its use. Artificial intelligence may prove to be a powerful tool enabling nursing scholars and practitioners to reduce the number of preventable, violent deaths.

