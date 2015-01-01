Abstract

Move&Connect-Youth (M&C-Y) is an interdisciplinary virtual group intervention for youth experiencing persisting symptoms after concussion (PSAC) that includes psychoeducation, active rehabilitation, and goal-setting. Using an intervention mapping framework, this paper describes the iterative development of M&C-Y and findings from initial feasibility testing. Ten youth participated in M&C-Y completing pre-intervention demographic questionnaires and semi-structured exit interviews to understand participants' experience and gather feedback. M&C-Y was feasible based on apriori criteria and findings from interviews provided insights related to: (1) intervention structure, (2) intervention engagement, and (3) intervention takeaways. M&C-Y is a meaningful, feasible, and engaging intervention for youth with PSAC.

Language: en