Scratch SE, Mallory KD, Al-Hakeem H, Lovell A, Moody K, Lam B, Brazill L, Knapp P, Hickling A. Dev. Neurorehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/17518423.2024.2331455

38531782

Move&Connect-Youth (M&C-Y) is an interdisciplinary virtual group intervention for youth experiencing persisting symptoms after concussion (PSAC) that includes psychoeducation, active rehabilitation, and goal-setting. Using an intervention mapping framework, this paper describes the iterative development of M&C-Y and findings from initial feasibility testing. Ten youth participated in M&C-Y completing pre-intervention demographic questionnaires and semi-structured exit interviews to understand participants' experience and gather feedback. M&C-Y was feasible based on apriori criteria and findings from interviews provided insights related to: (1) intervention structure, (2) intervention engagement, and (3) intervention takeaways. M&C-Y is a meaningful, feasible, and engaging intervention for youth with PSAC.


Language: en

Concussion; feasibility study; interprofessional care; intervention development; pediatrics

