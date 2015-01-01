Abstract

BACKGROUND: People with disabilities and chronic medical conditions are known to be at higher risk of sexual abuse (SA) and intimate partner violence (IPV). People with spina bifida (SB) are vulnerable, but little is known about the prevalence of abuse in this population.



OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the prevalence and risk factors of SA and IPV in adults with SB.



METHODS: An anonymous international cross-sectional online survey of adults with SB asked about history of SA ("sexual contact that you did not want") and IPV ("hit, slapped, kicked, punched or hurt physically by a partner").



RESULTS: Median age of the 405 participants (61% female) was 35 years. Most self-identified as heterosexual (85%) and were in a romantic relationship (66%). A total of 19% reported a history of SA (78% no SA, 3% preferred not to answer). SA was more frequently reported by women compared to men (27% vs. 5%, p < 0.001) and non-heterosexual adults compared to heterosexuals (41% vs. 15%, p < 0.001). Twelve percent reported a history of IPV (86% no IPV, 2% preferred not to answer). IPV was more frequently reported by women compared to men (14% vs. 9%, p = 0.02), non-heterosexuals compared to heterosexuals (26% vs. 10%, p = 0.002), and adults with a history of sexual activity versus those without (14% vs. 2%, p = 0.01).



CONCLUSION: People with SB are subjected to SA and IPV. Women and non-heterosexuals are at higher risk of both.

