Citation
Lucherini Angeletti L, Cassioli E, Tarchi L, Dani C, Faldi M, Martini R, Ricca V, Castellini G, Rossi E. Eat. Weight Disord. 2024; 29(1): e22.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38528258
PMCID
Abstract
PURPOSE: Individuals with anorexia nervosa (AN) and bulimia nervosa (BN) frequently exhibit Non-Suicidal Self-Injury (NSSI), yet their co-occurrence is still unclear. To address this issue, the aim of this study was to elucidate the role of impairments in interoception in explaining the NSSI phenomenon in AN and BN, providing an explanatory model that considers distal (insecure attachment/IA and traumatic childhood experiences/TCEs) and proximal (dissociation and emotional dysregulation) risk factors for NSSI.
Keywords
*Anorexia Nervosa/complications/psychology; *Bulimia Nervosa/complications/psychology; *Interoception; *Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology/psychology; Anorexia; Anorexia nervosa; Bulimia nervosa; Cross-Sectional Studies; Dissociation; Early relational experiences; Emotional dysregulation; Humans; Interoception; Non-suicidal self-injury