Citation
Ryan MJ, Graudins A, O'Shea N, Noghrehchi F, Wong A. Emerg. Med. Australas. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Australasian College for Emergency Medicine and Australasian Society for Emergency Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38529697
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: In June 2020, modified-release paracetamol (paracetamol-MR) preparations were up-scheduled from schedule-2 (available in pharmacy) to schedule-3 (available by request to a pharmacist only). The present study aims to ascertain whether up-scheduling affected the frequency of paracetamol-MR overdoses.
Language: en
Keywords
analgesics; chemical and drug‐induced liver injury; poisoning; Poisons control centres; toxicology