Abstract

OBJECTIVES: In June 2020, modified-release paracetamol (paracetamol-MR) preparations were up-scheduled from schedule-2 (available in pharmacy) to schedule-3 (available by request to a pharmacist only). The present study aims to ascertain whether up-scheduling affected the frequency of paracetamol-MR overdoses.



METHODS: This is a retrospective cohort study of two data sets from 1 June 2017 to 31 May 2022. Monash Health data were extracted using the diagnosis of paracetamol overdose coding and electronic medical records data. Calls regarding paracetamol-MR overdoses to Victorian Poisons Information Centre (VPIC) were extracted from the Poisons centre call database. We used a quasi-experimental research design with interrupted time series analysis to evaluate the immediate impact and change in trend of poisoning-related calls and ED presentations before and after June 2020. The change in proportion of paracetamol-MR cases in both databases was analysed using the Χ(2) test.



RESULTS: The proportion of paracetamol-MR cases in both data sets did not change. From Monash Health, there was no level change in monthly paracetamol-MR overdose-related presentations following re-scheduling (rate ratio [RR] = 1.08, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.57-2.01). There was no change in monthly paracetamol-MR overdose-related calls to VPIC following re-scheduling (RR = 1.05, 95% CI = 0.96-1.14).



CONCLUSION: The proportion of paracetamol-MR overdoses did not decrease after the up-scheduling to S3. Similarly, the frequency of overdoses by month remained similar. Further limitations on access to paracetamol products may need to be considered.

