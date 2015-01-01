SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hammad HM, Ashraf M, Abbas F, Bakhat HF, Qaisrani SA, Mubeen M, Fahad S, Awais M. Environ. Sci. Pollut. Res. Int. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11356-024-33079-2

PMID

38528229

Abstract

Retraction Note: Environmental Science and Pollution Research (2019) 26:11674-11685

https://doi.org/10.1007/s11356-019-04752-8

The Publisher has retracted this article in agreement with the Editor-in-Chief. An investigation by the publisher found a number of articles, including this one, with a number of concerns, including but not limited to compromised peer review process, inappropriate or irrelevant references, containing nonstandard phrases or not being in scope of the journal. Based on the investigation's findings the publisher, in consultation with the Editor-in-Chief therefore no longer has confidence in the results and conclusions of this article.

Hafiz Mohkum Hammad, Hafiz Bakhat, and Muhammad Mubeen disagree with the retraction. Muhammad Ashraf, Farhat Abbas, Saeed A. Qaisrani, Shah Fahad, and Muhammad Awais have not replied to correspondence from the publisher.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print