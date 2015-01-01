Abstract

Retraction Note: Environmental Science and Pollution Research (2019) 26:11674-11685



https://doi.org/10.1007/s11356-019-04752-8



The Publisher has retracted this article in agreement with the Editor-in-Chief. An investigation by the publisher found a number of articles, including this one, with a number of concerns, including but not limited to compromised peer review process, inappropriate or irrelevant references, containing nonstandard phrases or not being in scope of the journal. Based on the investigation's findings the publisher, in consultation with the Editor-in-Chief therefore no longer has confidence in the results and conclusions of this article.



Hafiz Mohkum Hammad, Hafiz Bakhat, and Muhammad Mubeen disagree with the retraction. Muhammad Ashraf, Farhat Abbas, Saeed A. Qaisrani, Shah Fahad, and Muhammad Awais have not replied to correspondence from the publisher.

Language: en