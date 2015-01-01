SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Royle ML, Connolly EJ. Evol. Psychol. 2024; 22(1): e14747049241241432.

(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Ian Pitchford and Robert M. Young)

10.1177/14747049241241432

38528754

PMC10964458

While a wealth of research has focused on testing several arguments from Moffitt's developmental taxonomy of antisocial behavior-mainly the presence of life-course-persistent vs. adolescence-limited offending and predictors of each trajectory-much less attention has been devoted to examining how evolutionarily adaptive lifestyle factors common during adolescence may condition the relationship between the maturity gap and delinquent offending. One factor that may play a role during this period of development is alcohol use, as many adolescents begin to experiment with consuming alcohol in varying degrees in social settings to model adult-like behaviors. Yet presently much is unknown about the role of alcohol use on the association between the maturity gap and delinquency. The current study aims to address this void in the literature by analyzing data from a U.S. sample of adolescent males (N = 1,276) to assess whether alcohol use moderates the relationship between the maturity gap and delinquent behavior.

FINDINGS suggest that the maturity gap is associated with delinquent behavior and that the association becomes weaker at higher levels of alcohol use. The implications of these findings for Moffitt's maturity gap thesis and male offending from an evolutionary perspective are discussed.


*Adolescent Behavior; *Juvenile Delinquency/psychology; adolescence; Adolescent; Adult; Alcohol Drinking; alcohol use; Antisocial Personality Disorder/psychology; Biological Evolution; delinquency; Humans; Male; maturity gap; NLSY97

