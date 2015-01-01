|
Reimann GE, Jeong HJ, Durham EL, Archer C, Moore TM, Berhe F, Dupont RM, Kaczkurkin AN. Hum. Brain Mapp. 2024; 45(5): e26589.
38530121
BACKGROUND: Prior research has shown smaller cortical and subcortical gray matter volumes among individuals with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). However, neuroimaging studies often do not differentiate between inattention and hyperactivity/impulsivity, which are distinct core features of ADHD. The present study uses an approach to disentangle overlapping variance to examine the neurostructural heterogeneity of inattention and hyperactivity/impulsivity dimensions.
*Attention Deficit Disorder with Hyperactivity/diagnostic imaging; adolescent; Adolescent; attention‐deficit/hyperactivity disorder; Cerebral Cortex; Child; Cognition; gray matter volume; Gray Matter/diagnostic imaging; Humans; hyperactivity; Impulsive Behavior; impulsivity; inattention