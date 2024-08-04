Abstract

BACKGROUND: Little is known about the burden or management of distal radius fractures (DRFs) in low- and middle-income countries. The purpose of this study was to describe the care of DRFs in Malawi.



METHODS: We retrospectively reviewed a registry of all patients with fractures who presented to the orthopaedic departments at four public hospitals in Malawi.



RESULTS: Totally, 1,440 patients (14.5%) were with a DRF. Average age was 40, and 888 (62.0%) were male. Surgery was done for 122 patients (9.5%). Patients presenting to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, patients presenting after a fall, and patients initially evaluated by an orthopaedic registrar or orthopaedic clinical officer had lower odds of receiving surgical treatment. Meanwhile, open injuries had the greatest odds of receiving surgery.



CONCLUSION: The most common musculoskeletal injury among patients in the Malawi Fracture Registry was fractures of the distal radius. These most affected young adult male patients may benefit from surgery; however, the majority were managed nonsurgically. Lack of access to surgical fixation and conservative follow-up may have long-term functional consequences in a predominantly agrarian society. Outcomes-based research is needed to help guide management decisions and standardize patient care and referral protocols.

