Dworkin M, Harrison WJ, Chidothi P, Mbowuwa F, Martin CJ, Agarwal-Harding K, Chokotho L. J. Am. Acad. Orthop. Surg. Glob. Res. Rev. 2024; 8(4).

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.5435/JAAOSGlobal-D-23-00282

38530958

BACKGROUND: Little is known about the burden or management of distal radius fractures (DRFs) in low- and middle-income countries. The purpose of this study was to describe the care of DRFs in Malawi.

METHODS: We retrospectively reviewed a registry of all patients with fractures who presented to the orthopaedic departments at four public hospitals in Malawi.

RESULTS: Totally, 1,440 patients (14.5%) were with a DRF. Average age was 40, and 888 (62.0%) were male. Surgery was done for 122 patients (9.5%). Patients presenting to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, patients presenting after a fall, and patients initially evaluated by an orthopaedic registrar or orthopaedic clinical officer had lower odds of receiving surgical treatment. Meanwhile, open injuries had the greatest odds of receiving surgery.

CONCLUSION: The most common musculoskeletal injury among patients in the Malawi Fracture Registry was fractures of the distal radius. These most affected young adult male patients may benefit from surgery; however, the majority were managed nonsurgically. Lack of access to surgical fixation and conservative follow-up may have long-term functional consequences in a predominantly agrarian society. Outcomes-based research is needed to help guide management decisions and standardize patient care and referral protocols.


