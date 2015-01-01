Abstract

Concussions, once regarded as minor injuries, have gained increased attention due to their short-term and potentially long-term consequences. The National Athletic Trainers' Association (NATA) has published 2 position statements (2004 and 2014) to guide the practicing athletic trainer (AT) in the care of patients.1,2 Since the publication of the most recent document in 2014, several advances have occurred in concussion assessment, treatment, and management. Researchers, medical professionals (often spearheaded by ATs), and sports organizations have collaborated on innovative protocols to protect the health and well-being of active individuals. These advances have not only improved our understanding of concussion but also enhanced the safety and well-being of individuals, particularly athletes.



The "National Athletic Trainers' Association Bridge Statement: Management of Sport-Related Concussion" statement published in this edition of the Journal of Athletic Training is intended to update the practicing AT on the evidence advances that inform the clinical care of individuals after a sport-related concussion. This document includes more than 25 new or updated recommendations in key areas reflecting the current best available evidence to complement the 2014 position statement. Research advances related to education; assessment; prognostic recovery indicators; mental health considerations; academic considerations; and exercise, activity, and rehabilitation management strategies are all addressed in this bridge statement. This document is intended to provide updated recommendations to the 2014 position statement until a new full position statement is published. The recommendations update areas of the 2014 statement that are no longer supported by evidence, and new recommendations have been added in areas not previously addressed that have become notable elements of concussion management. The updated and new recommendations are also in line with the most recent international consensus statement,3 which should reduce discrepancies among various concussion statements. Another aim for this bridge statement was to address several important considerations of concussion care that were not covered in the international statement or in prior NATA statements, including the biopsychosocial model of concussion care, mental health considerations, social determinants of health, and return to driving. ...

