Do L, Piper K, Barczyk AN, Shahidullah JD, Lawson KA. J. Emerg. Nurs. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Emergency Nurses Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
38530699
INTRODUCTION: Suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth 12 to 18 years of age. Suicidal ideation can be predictive of suicide attempt, so screening for suicidal ideation by emergency nurses can help identify those at risk and facilitate timely intervention. This study evaluates the use of a universal suicide screening using the Patient Safety Screener 3 and the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale to identify youth ages 12 to 18 years experiencing suicide risk and assess factors predictive of suicide risk level.
Pediatrics; Suicidal ideation; Suicide; Universal screening; Youth suicide