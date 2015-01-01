|
Citation
|
Mahrs-Gould R, Jallo N, Svikis D, Ameringer S, Robins J, Elswick RKJ. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38530153
|
Abstract
|
A family history of substance problems is a well-known risk factor for substance use and use disorders; however, much of this research has been conducted in studies with predominantly White subjects. The aim of this study was to examine the associations between family history density of substance problems and drug use, risk for drug use disorder, and prescription drug misuse in a sample of African American adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
African American; drug use; drug use disorder; family history; prescription drug misuse; substance use; substance use disorders