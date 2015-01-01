SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Mahrs-Gould R, Jallo N, Svikis D, Ameringer S, Robins J, Elswick RKJ. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15332640.2024.2331108

PMID

38530153

Abstract

A family history of substance problems is a well-known risk factor for substance use and use disorders; however, much of this research has been conducted in studies with predominantly White subjects. The aim of this study was to examine the associations between family history density of substance problems and drug use, risk for drug use disorder, and prescription drug misuse in a sample of African American adults.

RESULTS indicate that family history density of substance problems increased the risk for all drug outcomes in the full sample. However, when subgroup analyses by gender were conducted, family history was not a risk factor among men for prescription drug misuse.


Language: en

Keywords

African American; drug use; drug use disorder; family history; prescription drug misuse; substance use; substance use disorders

