Abstract

A family history of substance problems is a well-known risk factor for substance use and use disorders; however, much of this research has been conducted in studies with predominantly White subjects. The aim of this study was to examine the associations between family history density of substance problems and drug use, risk for drug use disorder, and prescription drug misuse in a sample of African American adults.



RESULTS indicate that family history density of substance problems increased the risk for all drug outcomes in the full sample. However, when subgroup analyses by gender were conducted, family history was not a risk factor among men for prescription drug misuse.

Language: en