Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sexual diverse individuals are at high risk for internalizing psychopathologies, such as depression. Understanding how symptom profiles of heterogeneous psychiatric disorders such as depression differ for sexually diverse vs. heterosexual individuals is thus critical to advance precision psychiatry and maximize our ability to effectively treat members of this population. Research has failed to consider the possibility of hierarchical phenotypes, wherein sexual orientation status may be uniquely and simultaneously associated with both depression broadly and with individual symptoms.



METHOD: To address these issues, we conducted a moderated nonlinear factor analysis in Wave IV of the Add Health study, using sexual diversity status as a predictor of (a) latent depression, (b) factor loadings, and (c) individual symptoms, with and without controlling for race.



RESULTS: Sexual diversity status was positively and simultaneously associated with latent depression, concentration difficulties, and happiness.



DISCUSSION: These findings suggest that sexually diverse populations not only face greater depression, broadly defined, but are disproportionately more likely to experience concentration difficulties and be happier compared to heterosexual counterparts.



METHODologically, these models indicate that the CES-D is scalar noninvariant as a function of sexual diversity status (i.e., identical scores on the CES-D may represent different manifestations of depression for sexually diverse and heterosexual participants). Studies examining disparities in depression across heterosexual and sexually diverse samples should thus consider depression broadly as well as specific symptoms. Further, it is critical to examine whether these relations function via different mechanisms.

Language: en