Citation
Alley JC, Moriarity DP, Figueroa MB, Slavich GM. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2024; 173: 157-162.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38531146
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Sexual diverse individuals are at high risk for internalizing psychopathologies, such as depression. Understanding how symptom profiles of heterogeneous psychiatric disorders such as depression differ for sexually diverse vs. heterosexual individuals is thus critical to advance precision psychiatry and maximize our ability to effectively treat members of this population. Research has failed to consider the possibility of hierarchical phenotypes, wherein sexual orientation status may be uniquely and simultaneously associated with both depression broadly and with individual symptoms.
Language: en
Keywords
Depression; Diversity; Phenotyping; Precision psychiatry; Symptoms