Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aims to examine the possible effects of mobile phone use on plantar pressure and spatiotemporal parameters during walking.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Thirty volunteers (18 males and 12 females) participated in the study. A 10-m walking path was prepared, and a messaging connection was established. They were asked to write three posts without word or character mistakes and participants walked on the path walk as much as they wanted on the trail to make sure they were walking at their own pace. The gait's spatiotemporal parameters and plantar pressure parameters were recorded while walking. A paired samples t-test was used to determine whether there was a difference between normal walking and walking while texting.



RESULTS: While walking and writing a message, cadence, speed, and step length decreased significantly (P < 0.05). In the plantar pressure parameters, the fore- and midfoot load and pressure were significantly increased (P < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Compared to normal walking, the forces on the forefoot and midfoot and the pressure per unit area increased in walking while texting. It is thought that the pace of walking slows down, and focus and attention shift to the front of the body.

