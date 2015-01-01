Abstract

Falls among older adults (OAs) living in retirement homes (RHs) in Canada are a major public health concern due to high morbidity and mortality as well as significant healthcare expenditures. This quality improvement (QI) initiative, conducted for the author's Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) project, aimed to decrease fall rates and ED transfers related to falls among OAs in six RHs across the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada through a multipart intervention with two primary goals. First, the project aimed to facilitate RH NPs' implementation of a comprehensive fall risk assessment and fall prevention strategy in their practice by incorporating the Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths & Injuries (STEADI) toolkit into their armamentarium. Second, it sought to enhance the knowledge of the RHs' registered practical nurses (RPNs), personal support workers (PSWs), and unregulated care providers (UCPs) in assessing fall risk and incorporating fall prevention strategies in their daily practice. By improving NP, RPN, PSW, and UCP knowledge and increasing (by 20%) RPN, PSW, and UCP use of fall prevention strategies, this QI initiative successfully reduced fall rates in the RHs by 40.4%, with no falls requiring transfer to the ED, in the postintervention period. The results of this project highlight the need for an interdisciplinary approach to fall risk reduction in RHs that includes implementation of multifactorial intervention strategies as well as effective organizational policies and procedures for maximum impact.

