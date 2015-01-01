Abstract

BACKGROUND: Progress in snakebite envenoming (SBE) therapeutics has suffered from a critical lack of data on the research and development (R&D) landscape. A database characterising this information would be a powerful tool for coordinating and accelerating SBE R&D. To address this need, we aimed to identify and categorise all active investigational candidates in development for SBE and all available or marketed products.



METHODOLOGY/PRINCIPAL FINDINGS: In this landscape study, publicly available data and literature were reviewed to canvas the state of the SBE therapeutics market and research pipeline by identifying, characterising, and validating all investigational drug and biologic candidates with direct action on snake venom toxins, and all products available or marketed from 2015 to 2022. We identified 127 marketed products and 196 candidates in the pipeline, describing a very homogenous market of similar but geographically bespoke products and a diverse but immature pipeline, as most investigational candidates are at an early stage of development, with only eight candidates in clinical development.



CONCLUSIONS/SIGNIFICANCE: Further investment and research is needed to address the shortfalls in products already on the market and to accelerate R&D for new therapeutics. This should be accompanied by efforts to converge on shared priorities and reshape the current SBE R&D ecosystem to ensure translation of innovation and access.

Language: en