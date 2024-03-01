Abstract

Aggression in schizophrenia patients is an issue of concern. Previous studies have shown that aggression in schizophrenia patients may be related to insomnia and quality of life to different extents. This study aimed to explore the potential mediating role of quality of life in the relationship between aggression and insomnia among schizophrenia patients. Demographic factors affecting aggression in schizophrenia patients were also explored.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: A total of 781 stable patients aged 18-75 who met the ICD10 diagnosis of "schizophrenia" completed the completed questionnaire. Aggression was assessed using the Modified Overt Aggression Scale (MOAS), sleep was assessed using the Insomnia Severity Index Scale (ISI), and quality of life was assessed using the five Likert options. Descriptive statistics and correlation analysis examined the correlation between aggression and other variables. The mediating role of quality of life in the association between insomnia and aggression was examined by pathway analysis.



RESULTS: A total of 781 patients participated in this study, and approximately 16 % of the schizophrenia patients were aggressive. According to the mediation analysis, the direct effect of insomnia on aggression was 0.147, and the mediating effect of quality of life on insomnia and aggression was 0.021. Specifically, for the four dimensions of the MOAS, the direct effects of insomnia on verbal aggression, aggression toward property, and aggression toward oneself were 0.028, 0.032, and 0.023, respectively, with mediating effects of 0.003, 0.007, and 0.006, respectively, and no mediating effect on physical aggression was found.



CONCLUSION: This study showed that insomnia significantly influenced aggression in schizophrenia patients. Quality of life significantly mediated insomnia and aggression and played a vital role in moderating aggression. Therefore, we suggest that in the future, improving aggression in schizophrenia patients, while paying attention to the importance of sleep, could start with improving quality of life to address this problem from multiple perspectives.

