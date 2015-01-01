Abstract

Falls constitute a leading cause of unintentional injury deaths among older adults. This study aimed to examine the comprehensive characteristics of fatal falls among older individuals in Yunnan Province, China, to highlight the challenges faced in elderly care. A total of 22,798 accidental fall-related deaths were extracted from China's National Disease Surveillance Points System aged 60 and above between 2015 and 2019. Quantitative and textual data were analyzed to assess the incidence rates of initiating factors, locations, symptoms, and overall survival (OS) outcomes after falling. Hypertension emerged as the most significant intrinsic factor, especially among individuals aged between 70 and 79, female older adults, and urban residents (P < 0.001). Home was identified as the most common location where fatal falls occurred (61.19%). The head was the most commonly injured body region (58.75%). The median of OS for all fatal falls was 2 days (0.13, 30), of which deaths occurred within 24 h [9287 (49.36%)]. There were instances where timely discovery after falling did not occur in 625 cases; their median of OS was significantly shorter compared to those discovered promptly after falling (P < 0.001). Targeted interventions focusing on fall prevention and post-fall care are equally crucial for the well-being of older adults.

